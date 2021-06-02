Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

NCB arrests drug peddler, to probe his role in drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Haris Khan was arrested on Tuesday after an NCB team, lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Bandra, the NCB said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. (File Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested drug peddler Haris Khan over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an NCB official said on Wednesday. The NCB will also conduct an investigation into Khan's role in a drug case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, he said.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday after an NCB team, lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted raids at various locations in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Bandra, the official said.

"As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput's death will also be investigated," the official said.

The anti-drugs agency last week arrested Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drug case linked to the actor's death.

The NCB on Sunday also questioned Rajput's two former domestic workers Neeraj and Keshav in connection with the case.

Rajput was found hanging at his home in Bandra in June last year.

The NCB had arrested Pathan, a henchman Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, in January this year from neighbouring Navi Mumbai after busting a drug trafficking racket.

