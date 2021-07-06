NCB arrests major drug supplier from south Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a major drug supplier and history-sheeter Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan from south Mumbai. Khan was wanted in several drug cases including the one in which the central agency busted a drug laboratory and allegedly seized 12kg of mephedrone and ₹2.18 crore along with two weapons from a flat in Dongri in January . Two drug traffickers — Parvej Khan alias Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala — were arrested at the time of the raid.

“Several summons were issued to Khan in the past six months to join the investigation but he was evading us. Apart from drug cases, there are seven body offences registered against him at Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park police stations,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB.

Khan was a partner in the drug factory and he fled from Mumbai and was hiding out after the bust. He visited Mumbai a few times. NCB got information about his whereabouts and nabbed him, added Wankhede.

“A team laid a trap once we received intelligence about Khan that he was arriving to meet his accomplice in Pydhonie area. The team was deployed in the vicinity from Sunday evening and after getting confirmation that Khan is present in the locality he was intercepted in the wee hours on Monday,” said an NCB officer. He was then brought to the NCB office.

Apart from the drug factory case, Khan was also involved in another case where a lady trafficker, Iqra Qureshi, was arrested along with a commercial quantity of Mephedrone in Mumbai.

Khan and Pathan are cousins and are relatives of late gangster Abdul Karim Sher Khan alias Karim Lala.

Meanwhile, NCB on Sunday intercepted two persons on Mohammed Ali Road and allegedly seized 57 gms of MD from them. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Asif Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Mohammad Ali Road, and Pranav Shah, a Borivli resident.

The accused were going to deliver the contraband material to local customers when they were arrested by the agency. They are active in south Mumbai and mostly supply MD to local users and peddlers in south Mumbai.