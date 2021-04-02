Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB arrests man operating drugs factory in south Mumbai
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Danish Chikna from Rajasthan with the help of the local police on Thursday evening, the official said.(ANI/Twitter)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a man who operated a drugs factory of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

A team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Danish Chikna from Rajasthan with the help of the local police on Thursday evening, the official said.

The NCB has been on the lookout for Chikna, who operated a drug manufacturing unit, since the last few months following a series of raids in Dongri area, he said.

The NCB also recovered some banned narcotic substances from the wanted accused's car, he said.

