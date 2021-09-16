Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCB busts major drug racket in Mumbai, Pune; arrests seven

NCB allegedly seized 2.112 kilograms (kg) of Mephedrone, 3.9kgs of Ephedrine, and 45 grams of Charas during the drug racket busts in Mumbai and Pune.
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
NCB teams raided the spots in Mumbai and Pune based on specific inputs and leads to bust the drug rackets. (For representation)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested seven persons from Mumbai and Pune and allegedly seized 2.112 kilograms (kg) of Mephedrone, 3.9kgs of Ephedrine, and 45 grams of Charas.

Based on the specific information, the Mumbai NCB team raided a house at Kausa in Mumbra and found 1.75kgs of Mephedrone and 3.9kgs of Ephedrine. We nabbed Sahil Hamid Mulla Aji, who is the owner of the house, and his associate Ibrahim Ismail Jhangir. The third accused, Irfan Parmar, was also nabbed from the same house. Parmar, who hails from Gujarat, bought 300 grams of Mephedrone from Aji. The contraband was also recovered from his possession, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

“After interrogating Aji and Jhangir, we got a lead about the main conspirator of the case and a team immediately went to Pune and arrested one Nadeem Shaikh from Kharadi. During search, NCB found 45 grams of charas from his possession,” added Wankhede. The four accused were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is going on.

In the second operation, NCB arrested Rehan Shaikh from Goregon area and allegedly seized 62 grams of Mephedrone. During interrogation, the agency learnt that he was a consumer and a drug peddler from the past four to five years. NCB Mumbai registered a separate case against him under NDPS Act.

While looking for more accused in a previous case, NCB arrested Jay Prakash Bhat alias Jitu from Andheri and Vijay Kumar Singh alias Rehan Chicken alias Monty from Bandra. Both were wanted in a previous drug case registered in July in which they have arrested three accused including a woman.

