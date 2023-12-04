NCB seizes 6.94 kg of illegal khat leaves worth ₹40 lakh

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai unit has seized two consignments of Khat leaves, an illegal psychotropic substance, worth ₹40 lakh. The parcels, disguised as tea, were sent from Kenya, with the agency arresting an accused linked to an international narcotics-trafficking syndicate responsible for the contraband. NCB sources reveal that a Middle East-based syndicate is now under investigation for its alleged involvement in smuggling Khat into India.

Due to its exotic origin, Khat has been gaining demand in local drug circuits, leading to its supply at a high price in illicit drug markets. The seized parcels, containing 2.98 kg and 3.96 kg of Khat leaves, were intercepted at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Mumbai. The arrested individual, Galal NMAA, a Yemen national was arrested after his connection with the parcel was established by the agency, sources said.

NCB had intelligence on a Middle East-based syndicate involved in the illicit import of Khat leaves. The agency monitored a group of Yemen nationals, leading to the interception of the consignments on November 23. “When opened, multiple packets disclosed as tea were found that were containing dry leaves. When further examined, they were found to be Khat leaves with a total weight of 3.96 kg. During investigation, information about another parcel of similar type was received which was also later on intercepted at FPO, Mumbai,” said Amit Ghawate, Indian Revenue Service, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai.

When the other parcel was checked, similar packets declared as tea bags were allegedly found which when examined also had Khat leaves having a total weight of 2.98 kg. The NCB later got intelligence that the alleged kingpin had informed a local associate to pick up both the parcel consignments.

The Khat leaves, considered an evergreen shrub with psychoactive properties, were declared illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in 2018. “Under the NDPS Act, Khat leaves, also known as Catha Edulis or Miraa Leaves, is illegal in India. In a first of its kind operation, NCB successfully busted an international network involved in the illicit trafficking of Khat leaves into India,” a NCB source said.

