NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the ‘growing religious divide in Karnataka’. Sharad Pawar-led party said that more corporate leaders should voice their opinion on the issue to ‘strengthen democracy and uphold constitutional safeguards’.

Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward.

“Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon has set an example in the corporate world by speaking her mind about economic inclusion and requesting the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to do away with economic expulsion of the minorities as demanded by certain right-wing groups. I am hopeful that more Indian corporate leaders will come forward and make a conscious choice to speak the truth which alone will strengthen our democracy and uphold constitutional framework,” he said.

Tapase also said that Maharashtra has a long tradition of inclusiveness right from the days of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the current Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is upholding the same.

“Not only the civil society but the world at large and generations to come will appreciate the actions of all those leaders who will take constructive actions to unify the society rather than those who will remain mute spectators to racial and communal divide,” he said.

The executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited had on Thursday expressed concerns about the growing religious divide in Karnataka and said that this could potentially destroy the state’s global leadership in the information technology and biotechnology industry.

“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging Karnataka chief minister.

Her comment was in connection with reports that temple authorities were not allowing Muslim shopkeepers to set up stalls during annual fairs and religious events in some parts of the state. Her statement is being seen as the first protest from the industry amid several religious controversies, including a row over halal meat and the Hijab ban.

Following Mazumdar-Shaw’s remarks, Bommai on Thursday called for restraint as he spoke in the Assembly. “My appeal to all concerned is that we have been living with our beliefs all these years. Everyone should cooperate in maintaining peace and order. Karnataka is known for peace and progress, and everyone should observe restraint… When social issues arise, there is a possibility for us to discuss and resolve them. So before going public, everyone should observe restraint,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai unit of the BJP recently demanded that mosques be stopped from using loudspeakers. A delegation headed by BJP’s city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and wrote to him about the same.