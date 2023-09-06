Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid speculation that the Centre could introduce legislation to name the country as ‘Bharat’. “No one has the right to change the name of the country,” he said.

Amid buzz over ‘Bharat’, Sharad Pawar says INDIA alliance has rattled Centre

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Jalgaon district, he said, “I am unable to understand why the ruling parties are rattled by a name (INDIA) which is directly related to the country.” He was referring to the coalition of 28 opposition parties — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — that was formed to take on the BJP.

“We don’t know what the Centre is up to,” Pawar said and added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of senior leaders of the alliance in Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, photographs of invitation cards for the G20 official dinner on September 9 at the presidential palace surfaced on social media which read these were sent out on behalf of the “President of Bharat”, and not the “President of India”. This led to speculation that the government agenda during the special session of parliament from September 18 to 22 could include legislation to change the country’s name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre on Saturday announced the constitution of a committee to study the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections that created a buzz that a bill in this regard might be tabled during the special session and that the Lok Sabha polls might be brought forward.

These developments, Pawar said, were the Centre’s tactics to divert people’s attention as they were shaken by the opposition bloc.

“The reason behind (all this) is the meeting of the INDIA alliance. As many as 7-8 chief ministers and heads of 18 other political parties attended the Mumbai event. The ruling parties are rattled looking at the response and hence are doing all this,” the veteran leader said.

The former defense minister also questioned the government’s seriousness about its one nation, one election proposal. “I have never seen any government appointing a committee under a former president. If they are really serious about it, then they should have roped in the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the afternoon, while addressing a rally, the 82-year-old leader took potshots at prime minister Narendra Modi. “Today Modi saheb is ruling the country. What has he done in nine years except splitting political parties? Both Shiv Sena and NCP have borne the brunt of it.”

Raising the issues of the agrarian community, the former union agriculture minister said the farmers are not beggars and they are demanding appropriate remuneration for their hard work. He recalled a foot march carried out by him in the 1980s from Jalgaon to Nagpur against the then government which was supported by lakhs of farmers. “When farmers do not get proper remuneration for their sweat, then they fight for their rights and Jalgaon has shown this in the past.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rally, the fourth so far, was part of his statewide tour to rebuild the party following a split led by his own nephew Ajit Pawar who has forged alliance with BJP and has been appointed as deputy chief minister. The Ajit faction has also made a claim on the party and its election symbol before the election commission.

Pawar started his tour with a rally in Nashik’s Yeola followed by one in Beed and another in Kolhapur before coming to Jalgaon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON