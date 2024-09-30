NCP: In or out of Mahayuti?

Following the visit of chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar to the state to review election preparedness, it is expected that the announcement of Maharashtra assembly election will be made within a fortnight. State officials say it is expected to be held in the second half of November. For the past few days, there are speculations again that Ajit Pawar-led NCP could dissociate from the Mahayuti and contest the assembly election on its own or in alliance with a third front floated by MLA Bachchu Kadu and farmer leader Raju Shetti. (HT PHOTO)

Both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are holding parleys for seat-sharing, which are yet to be finalised. For the past few days, there are speculations again that Ajit Pawar-led NCP could dissociate from the Mahayuti and contest the assembly election on its own or in alliance with a third front floated by MLA Bachchu Kadu and farmer leader Raju Shetti.

Speaking at a function last week, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made a remark that NCP’s poor performance in Lok Sabha polls affected Mahayuti’s rally. Around the same time, there were reports that NCP had asked for rotating chief ministership in Mahayuti.

MVA leaders wonder if this is an attempt to create a background for Ajit’s departure from the Mahayuti.

According to a top BJP leader, if that indeed happens, the idea would be to let NCP contest separately and cut into MVA votes, especially in western Maharashtra. This could give an advantage to the Mahayuti as a close contest is expected in most seats.

Several MLAs from Ajit Pawar’s party are uneasy about this arrangement as they are not sure they can manage to win without the alliance, especially when NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is executing his parallel plan to win seats. Pawar camp insiders claim they have been getting feelers from some MLAs.

Waiting for Pitrupaksh to end

If there is a lull on the political front, it is also being attributed to the ongoing Pitrupaksh, a fortnight long period before Navratri during which Hindus remember their ancestors. This period is considered inauspicious by Hindus to start any new venture or make any announcements. According to both the Mahayuti and MVA camps, any kind of seat-sharing pact or list of candidates would be announced only after Pitrupaksh ends in the first week of October. Those who want to change parties for better pastures too are waiting for the same. Two days ago, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil too said he would announce his next move after Pitrupaksh. Looks like there would be a spurt in activities in the coming weeks.

Raj Thackeray’s understanding with Mahayuti

Now that he has announced to contest solo, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been deciding which seats to contest. His friends in Mahayuti want him to focus on Mumbai. If MNS takes a significant chunk of votes in constituencies where Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting, it could damage the prospects of MVA in Mumbai’s 36 seats. In turn, Raj wants Mahayuti not to field candidates in a few seats. Those include Sewree where Bala Nandgaonkar wants to contest, Dadar-Mahim which MNS had won in 2009 and Bhandup which Raj’s son Amit may contest. Most of these seats are with Shinde-led Sena in the alliance. Raj had a meeting with Shinde to discuss the same last week. MNS leaders are also hopeful of joining the Mahayuti formally in case Ajit-led NCP exits the alliance.

Compensation

BJP’s allies NCP and Shiv Sena have been given chairmanship of parliamentary committees on petroleum and energy respectively. Both the panels are considered politically significant. When the central government was formed, NCP was offered a junior ministerial berth but Ajit Pawar rejected it since he wanted a cabinet berth. Since he could not get the ministerial berth, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare has now been compensated with the chairmanship of parliamentary committee on petroleum and natural gas.

Encouraging the younger lot, the Pawar way

Addressing a public meeting last week in Rohit Pawar’s constituency Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hinted that the young MLA could get a ministerial berth if MVA forms the government in the state. “After you elected him, he served the constituency for the past five years. Next five years, he will serve the people of Maharashtra,” Pawar hinted. Earlier, after admitting BJP leader Samarjeetsinh Ghatge into his party, Pawar had said that the leader would get a bigger responsibility. Party insiders say this is Pawar’s way of sending a message to voters that he wants a leadership change and a bigger role for young leaders.