NCP leaders’ meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis irks Sunetra Pawar

MUMBAI: A day after senior leaders from NCP and NCP (SP) met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP national president Sunetra Pawar expressed her displeasure for being excluded from the information chain, people aware of the matter in NCP said on Thursday.

Mumbai, India. June 11, 2026 - Sunitra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and national president of the National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), addressed party members at Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga during the party's 27th foundation day anniversary. Sunil Tatkare, state president, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and other leaders were also present. Mumbai, India. June 11, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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During a meeting held at Devgiri, the deputy chief minister’s official residence, on Wednesday, she is believed to have sought an explanation from the party’s state president Sunil Tatkare regarding the purpose of the meeting. Apart from Tatkare, other senior leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Patil and Parth Pawar were also present in the meeting, an NCP insider revealed. The development underscores the deepening rift among leaders of the party, which is a part of the BJP-led NDA coalition.

“Vahini (as Sunetra Pawar is called within the party) was of the view that the leaders could have told her before going to meet the chief minister. But that did not happen leading to her resentment,” said a party insider.

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{{^usCountry}} Tatkare has however dismissed the reports as entirely unfounded. He told the media during an interaction on Thursday that his meeting with the chief minister was regarding developmental works in Raigad, his parliamentary constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tatkare has however dismissed the reports as entirely unfounded. He told the media during an interaction on Thursday that his meeting with the chief minister was regarding developmental works in Raigad, his parliamentary constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday night, Tatkare along with NCP’s national working president Praful Patel met Fadnavis where senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, a close aide of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, was also present. Though the leaders claimed to have had separate meetings, it has fuelled speculation that efforts to reunify two NCP factions have resumed with the BJP’s approval.

“I never used to take permission from Ajit Dada before doing all my work. I would however keep him posted about later,” Tatkare said, adding, that likewise he would have told his present party chief about the meeting eventually.

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Tatkare also said that the gathering at Devgiri on Wednesday was for colleagues to meet and discuss several issues. “I shared a close bond with Ajit Dada for 35 years, but that never meant we discussed every matter. We understood each other without having to say everything. I share the same understanding with Sunetra Vahini. There is no reason for anyone to have any misunderstanding about us,” he emphasized.

“Pawar Saheb taught us the importance of communication and mutual respect. I know very well how political communication should be conducted,” he said, praising the former political boss — Sharad Pawar.

The state agriculture minister Datta Bharne defended Tatkare saying, “Every elected representative has to meet the chief minister to pursue development works in their constituency. I don’t inform Vahini either when I meet the CM regarding matters related to the agriculture department,” said Bharne.

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On the back of the party’s former national secretary Sachchidanand Singh challenging Sunetra Pawar’s elevation to her current position in the party, former MLC Amol Mitkari, however, alleged that some leaders were trying to undermine the party leadership. He questioned what exactly was discussed in the meeting with the CM without taking the party leadership into confidence. “Some leaders within the party are deliberately trying to put Sunetra Vahini and Parth Pawar in a difficult position,” he said.