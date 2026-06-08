Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday nominated former MLC Rajendra Jain for the June 18 Rajya Sabha bypoll, ending speculation over Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s possible elevation to Parliament and signalling the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s decision against accommodating the senior party leader in the Upper House.

NCP picks Rajendra Jain for Rajya Sabha bypoll after Bhujbal talks fail

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Jain, considered a close confidant of NCP national working president Praful Patel, has served two terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, representing the Bhandara-Gondia local bodies constituency. If elected, his term will run until July 2028. He is set to file his nomination on Monday, the last day for filing nominations.

The announcement was made by state NCP president Sunil Tatkare after a meeting of the party’s core committee at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s official residence.

The bypoll was necessitated after Sunetra Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 7 following her swearing-in as deputy chief minister.

Bhujbal’s name had figured prominently in discussions for the seat. According to party sources, the senior leader was willing to move to the Rajya Sabha but had sought a cabinet berth for his nephew, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, as a condition for accepting the nomination.

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{{^usCountry}} “Bhujbal was willing to move to the Rajya Sabha but wanted his nephew to be accommodated in the state cabinet. The proposal was discussed at the party meeting on Saturday and subsequently taken up with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He indicated that the matter would require approval from the BJP’s central leadership,” a senior party leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bhujbal was willing to move to the Rajya Sabha but wanted his nephew to be accommodated in the state cabinet. The proposal was discussed at the party meeting on Saturday and subsequently taken up with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He indicated that the matter would require approval from the BJP’s central leadership,” a senior party leader said. {{/usCountry}}

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With no consensus emerging around Bhujbal’s candidature, the party explored other options and eventually settled on Jain, who has represented the Bhandara-Gondia local bodies constituency in the Legislative Council for two terms, the senior leader said.

Other names that were considered included former MP Navneet Rana and NCP leaders Pramod Hindurao and Avinash Adik.

Tatkare said the party had chosen Jain to strengthen Vidarbha’s representation in the Rajya Sabha. On Bhujbal, he said, “He is our seniormost leader and the first state president of the party when it was formed in 1999. His name was also discussed, and it was unanimously decided that the party would appropriately respect his seniority.”