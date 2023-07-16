Ajit holds show of strength; one more MLA leaves Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: As NCP chief Sharad Pawar sets out to rebuild his organisation on the ground, nephew Ajit has begun countering his move to prevent him from regaining political strength. A week after Pawar toured Nashik and addressed a rally, Ajit demonstrated his strength in the city with a roadshow and bike rally and even managed to get one more NCP MLA from the district on his side.

While addressing a gathering of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’, Ajit promised that funds would not be an issue. “Development projects will be speeded up. We want Nashik to be made slum-free, and free the Godavari river from pollution,” he said, repeating the government’s pet line of the ‘double-engine government’ of the Shiv Sena and BJP now being a three-engine government. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit left for Nashik on early Saturday morning by the Vande Bharat Express from Thane. A large number of party workers were present at Nashik Station to welcome their leader who rebelled against Pawar’s leadership and succeeded in getting a majority of MLAs on his side.

Ajit attended the state government’s programme ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (Government at your doorstep) along with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He then participated in a road show in Nashik city along with NCP MLAs such as Bhujbal, Manikrao Kokate and Dilip Bankar. The car he was travelling in was driven by none other than Bhujbal’s nephew and former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal, who has not been very active in politics after being jailed on money-laundering charges along with his uncle. A bike rally was also carried out to welcome Ajit who travelled in a cavalcade. Flowers were showered on his convoy through a JCB machine.

During his Nashik tour, Ajit attempted to ensure that not just MLAs but a majority of local leaders and workers would remain on his side. His aim was to prevent his uncle from getting support from the district where the NCP is in a very strong position—six of the 12 MLAs from Nashik are from the party. Ajit got the desired results when MLA Saroj Ahire, who could not decide between Pawar and Ajit on Saturday, also declared her support to the latter, ostensibly for development of her constituency. “Many works were stalled and to restart them, it is important to stay in power. Hence I have decided to support Ajit Dada,” she proclaimed. With Ahire’s entry, all the six NCP MLAs from Nashik are now with Ajit.

Ajit also praised prime minister Narendra Modi and his experience of travelling in the Vande Bharat Express for the first time. “I will soon be meeting the prime minister to discuss the issues faced by farmers,” he said. Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde and dy CM Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Ajit on the dais of the state government’s programme in Nashik.

For the past few days, the three leaders were involved in intense negotiations over sharing portfolios in the state government. In this background, the trio put up a show of unity.

Speaking at the programme, Shinde insisted that all was well in his government. “Ajit Dada will take all MLAs together. We will ensure that there would be no injustice to anyone,” Shinde said. Shinde also had words of praise for Fadnavis, whom he called “a man with a big heart,” for giving up chief ministership for Ajit.

