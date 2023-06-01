NCP's Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday evening met Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the CM. This was their first meeting since the transfer of power in Maharashtra.

The purpose of the visit remains unclear, but it has sparked discussions as Pawar made an unexpected visit to Shinde, raising eyebrows in the political sphere.

The meeting is also considered significant since former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a key figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is currently out of Maharashtra.

Consequently, there is speculation that this meeting could be related to the pending expansion of the cabinet or the ongoing investigation by the ED into NCP leaders.

