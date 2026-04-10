Mumbai: Over 100 acres of land in Andheri West around Gilbert Hill, a 66-million-year-old monolith, are set to be transformed under the Maharashtra government’s recently introduced slum cluster redevelopment scheme.

Over 100 acres of land in Andheri West around Gilbert Hill, a 66-million-year-old monolith, are set to be transformed under the Maharashtra government’s recently introduced slum cluster redevelopment scheme. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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The land parcel, stretching from Juhu Galli (CD Barfiwala Road) to the backyard of the Hansraj Morarji Public School, currently houses nearly 14,000 hutments and several residential buildings, officials from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) said.

According to the bid document, a copy of which is with HT, the project will be executed under a construction-and-development agreement model, in which the state government receives a share of the housing stock and existing inhabitants are rehabilitated on-site.

The appointed developer will have to construct 561 tenements measuring 300 sq ft each for the existing inhabitants, subject to clearance from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The developer will also be allowed to sell a certain percentage of the apartments in the open market.

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{{^usCountry}} “The project’s primary objective is to improve the living standards of residents of the cluster by transforming the area into a well-planned integrated development as per the provisions of DCPR 33(10) and other relevant regulations, including under the slum cluster redevelopment scheme approved in November 2025,” said an SRA official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project’s primary objective is to improve the living standards of residents of the cluster by transforming the area into a well-planned integrated development as per the provisions of DCPR 33(10) and other relevant regulations, including under the slum cluster redevelopment scheme approved in November 2025,” said an SRA official. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What the bid document states {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What the bid document states {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Request for Qualification-cum-Request For Proposal document floated by the SRA, the developer will be appointed based on the percentage of the ready reckoner rate for land that the company is willing to pay as a premium to the SRA. The minimum threshold has been set at 10%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Request for Qualification-cum-Request For Proposal document floated by the SRA, the developer will be appointed based on the percentage of the ready reckoner rate for land that the company is willing to pay as a premium to the SRA. The minimum threshold has been set at 10%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Real estate companies with a minimum consolidated net worth of ₹25,000 crore are eligible to bid. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company will be incorporated, in which the selected developer will have to hold a 51% stake throughout the project duration. The remaining 49% of the shareholding may be transferred, if needed, including through a public listing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Real estate companies with a minimum consolidated net worth of ₹25,000 crore are eligible to bid. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company will be incorporated, in which the selected developer will have to hold a 51% stake throughout the project duration. The remaining 49% of the shareholding may be transferred, if needed, including through a public listing. {{/usCountry}}

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According to SRA officials, there are 13,634 hutments and several non-slum buildings on the land parcel. This includes previously constructed SRA projects, a private hospital, a police station, a civic market, a retail market, educational institutions, and government offices. The developer will have to survey existing structures to finalise eligibility for rehabilitation.

The developer must also deposit ₹1,050 crore with the SRA towards three years of transit rent, calculated at ₹20,000 per month per tenement. Eligible slum residents will have to pay a one-time shifting charge of ₹15,000.

As certain sections of the land parcel were part of stalled redevelopment projects, there is an existing liability of around ₹177.09 crore, to be disbursed by December 2025. This amount will have to be borne by the developer.

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According to the bid document, one of the conditions for the revamp is that the builder “will finalise the terms and conditions regarding rent, shifting charges, etc., for non-slum eligible residents after discussing them with the concerned societies”.

Another clause is that the developer cannot create any encumbrance or mortgage the land, and the rehabilitation component includes a 10-year defect liability period to maintain the constructed buildings and infrastructure.

The timeline for delivering the entire rehabilitation component has been set at 9.5 years (114 months) from the issuance of the first Commencement Certificate. Upon receipt of the first Commencement Certificate, at least 25% of the approved buildings must be ready and handed over to the families.

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