MUMBAI: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali on Monday remanded MBA students Anand Patel, Subh Agarwal and Vineet Gerelani, along with their suspected drug supplier Ayush Sahitya, to police custody till April 23. Sahitya had allegedly delivered Ecstasy pills to the trio at a music concert on April 11 at the Nesco Exhibition Centre, in Goregaon East, which purportedly led to deaths of two students from overdose.

Need to nab the king-pin, says police; 4 accused in police custody till April 23

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The investigating officer from Vanrai police station informed the court that they needed to establish links between the college students and the syndicate from where they acquired the drugs.

Investigation into the case has so far revealed that the arrested accused Ayush was in contact with a key figure involved in the supply of drugs who has been absconding since the registration of the case. The police officer told the court that they need to interrogate Ayush to lead them to the king-pin.

The officer also said that the probe has revealed that Subh, Ayush and Vineet had transferred funds derived from the sale of narcotics into the bank account of the absconding drug supplier’s wife, and that the police needs to verify the information, obtain details of the account, trace and apprehend the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, police also found that Vineet had separately transferred money into the bank account of Ayush’s sister during the event. While arguing before the court for police custody of the arrested four, the officer also stated that the analysis of the bank account statements of the accused persons revealed that substantial financial transactions took place between the three peddlers and Ayush during the 10-day period preceding the commission of the crime and subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, police also found that Vineet had separately transferred money into the bank account of Ayush’s sister during the event. While arguing before the court for police custody of the arrested four, the officer also stated that the analysis of the bank account statements of the accused persons revealed that substantial financial transactions took place between the three peddlers and Ayush during the 10-day period preceding the commission of the crime and subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Six other accused who were arrested after the two MBA students from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies died following a suspected overdose, have been remanded in judicial custody. Three of them are MBA students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six other accused who were arrested after the two MBA students from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies died following a suspected overdose, have been remanded in judicial custody. Three of them are MBA students. {{/usCountry}}

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