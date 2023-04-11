Mumbai: An interim order by the court of Public Health and Family Welfare Ministry has stayed a deregistration notice issued to Seawoods-based Neurogen Brain and Spine Institute by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for allegedly using an unapproved therapy in treating patients with celebral palsy and autism.

Court stays NMMC notice to institute, fires its health officer

Public health minister Tanaji Sawant not only issued a stay against the order but also came down heavily on Dr Pramod Patil cancelling his deputation to NMMC as its medical officer of health (MOH). Additionally, the institute has sought to file an FIR against Dr Patil.

HT had reported in February that Dr Patil had issued a deregistration notice to the institute on the ground that its stem cell therapy (SCT) treatment for autism and cerebral palsy was in violation of guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The hospital gave false hopes to families availing costly treatments, the notice had said.

Following the action taken by Dr Patil in March, the director of the institute Dr Alok Sharma had appealed before the ministry on April 5.

As per the order, a proposal to depute a new MOH to replace Dr Patil has been initiated. “The state has decided to cancel Dr Patil’s deputation and a new official is to be designated for the post,” said Subhash Narvekar, commissioner of NMMC.

The minister’s order said a special committee comprising medical practitioners will investigate the process.

“In the wake of the arbitrary action by the MOH, we appealed before the ministry and have got a stay on the notice with immediate effect. There are specific clauses as per the Bombay Nursing Act to be adhered to before deregistering any medical institute, and none of these were followed, thereby making the whole exercise irrelevant and done with a malafide intention to defame the institute,” said Dr Sharma.

“During the appeal hearing we showed to the Health minister High court judgments and regulatory government documents that clearly showed that the work we are doing is permissible. “ added Dr Sharma.

Multiple attempts to get in touch with Dr Patil went unanswered. However, officials within the administration said that he had acted in haste when he issued the notice.

“The NMMC health department’s role is purely to give or deny registration. The Bombay Nursing Home Act Amendment 2005 has no provision that gives it the right to decide on the kind of treatment provided. If there were any such contentions, then Dr Patil should have alerted the MCI. Instead, he went beyond his powers,” said a senior civic official on condition of anonymity.

Also, Dr Sharma has levelled allegations against Dr Patil of theft, working without registration of Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), that his degrees are not registered. A formal complaint was made to the local police as well as the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Investigations are on and we are awaiting a statement from Dr Patil to determine further course of action,” said the Sanpada Police Inspector, Navnath Sule.