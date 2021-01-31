New farm laws will affect MSP, APMC system: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar said that the three new farm laws will adversely affect the minimum support price (MSP) and agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) or mandi system.

Pawar, who participated in a virtual all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Budget session of parliament, said he was concerned about the amended Essential Commodities Act. “I am also concerned about the amended Essential Commodities Act. According to the act the Govt will intervene for price control only if rates of horticultural produce are increased by 100% and that of non-perishable items increase by 50%. Stock piling limits have been removed on food grain, pulses, onion, potato, oilseeds etc. It may lead to apprehensions that Corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stock pile and sell at higher prices to consumers,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He further said, “Reform is a continuous process and no one would argue against the reforms in the APMCs or Mandi System, a positive argument on the same does not mean that it is done to weaken or demolish the system.”

In Saturday’s meeting, issues related to the Budget session, farmers’ agitation, women’s bill were discussed among others.