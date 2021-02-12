New Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole vows to take party to the top

Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the Central government of being anti-people and anti-farmer. The party passed a resolution, from the historic August Kranti Maidan, giving a call of ‘Modi Sarkar Chale Jao’ (Modi Government Go Away) and vowed to make Congress, a number one party in the state.

Newly appointed state president of the party Nana Patole took charge from his predecessor and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday. Before the public rally, the resolution was passed in a meeting of key leaders at Gokuldas Tejpal Hall of the party.

The resolution stated, “The [Narendra] Modi government is working in a dictatorial manner and is crushing the democratic, constitutional and parliamentary values. It has been working for a few industrialists instead of the common people of the country. Demonetisation, GST and lockdown were imposed without any preparations and hurt the economy, resulting in massive unemployment. The farmers of the country have been destroyed by passing the black legislations. The Modi government has exploited almost all the sections of the society in the last six years of its stint. The government has lost the moral right to continue in power and thus we are passing the resolution to give a call of ‘Modi Sarkar Chale Jao’.”

Patole, after taking charge, said that the Modi government has started selling off public sector undertakings, but added that they will not allow touching any such entity in the state.

“Prime Minister Modi has not kept his promises made before elected to the post. He had been talking about the common man, improving the value of Indian rupee and bringing down the price of the fuel. He has succeeded in nothing. I am taking charge to take away Narendra Modi’s charge as prime minister,” he said.