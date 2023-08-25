Newborn found thrown on tracks between Prabhadevi and Lower Parel

MUMBAI: The body of a newborn baby girl was found on the railway tracks between Prabhadevi and Lower Parel stations on Wednesday around 11.15am. Police suspect the baby was abandoned immediately after birth, as the umbilical cord was still attached.

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case against unknown person/s.

GRP officials were informed by their patrolling staff that a newborn baby was lying on the tracks. The police officers reached the spot and sent the baby to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police initially registered an accidental death report but later in the night registered an FIR for abandoning the baby. “The umbilical cord of the baby was still intact and she was not covered in clothes. We suspect that she was abandoned immediately after birth,” said an officer.

The police have registered a case under section 315 (act done with the intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code. After preliminary assessment, the police suspect that the newborn baby was thrown off a running train. “We are scanning through the CCTV footage of the stations before Prabhadevi to identify the person/s who might have thrown the baby,” said the officer.

