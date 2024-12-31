Menu Explore
Newborn premature baby found dead inside a dustbin in Charkop

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 11:24 PM IST

MUMBAI: A dead newborn was found dumped in a dustbin in Kandivali West on Monday afternoon. The Charkop police registered a case of accidental death and are tracking down the parents of the baby girl who may have abandoned her.

Newborn premature baby found dead inside a dustbin in Charkop

According to the police, a passerby at 4.30pm spotted a bloody plastic bag inside the dustbin near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj MHADA Colony. The passerby informed the police, who reached the spot to examine the plastic bag and found the girl’s body. The police rushed her to the Shatabdi hospital where the newborn was declared dead on arrival. The officers said that the girl seemed to be born premature.

“We have sent the body for postmortem to find out whether the girl was born dead or was killed,” said an officer from the Charkop police station. The police are checking the maternity homes and hospitals to find out recent births in the area.

