Water cut in suburbs way more than 15%: Residents

Members of NGO Watchdog Foundation, along with residents of Andheri East, took out a ‘handa morcha’ (demonstration with empty pots) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K East ward office on Monday to protest the current water crisis.

Mumbai, India - April 10, 2023: Members of Watchdog Foundation stage "Handa Morcha" protest demanding 50 per cent water bill, stopping water tanker lobby, stoppage of drinking water in swimming pools of 5-star hotels, changing of old pipelines, auditing of all pipelines, outside Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K/East Ward, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 10, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“We understand there is a 15% water cut but where is the remaining water? Because of low pressure, many areas are receiving only 10%-15% of the total supply. Besides, the BMC has reduced the water supply timings,” Godfrey Pimenta from the foundation said.

Pimenta demanded that all the pipelines supplying water to the city be technically audited to prevent future leaks.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of K East ward, said, “I received a representation from the citizens. There was a pipeline burst on Saturday in Powai which resulted in a complete halt to supply in a few areas. I have instructed my staff to monitor the situation for the next few days and have also asked them to attend to water contamination complaints.”

However, the water shortage is not just limited to Andheri East. Citizens from western suburbs like Borivali, Kandivali, Jogeshwari and Khar are complaining of a water cut that is way more than 15%, and low pressure in supply. What adds to their problem is the exorbitant prices for water tankers, they say.

Sitaram Shelar, convener of Pani Haq Samiti, said, “One mistake by a builder has led to this, but I am sure that the BMC will not take any action in this regard. Was a map given to the builder or MIDC informing them of a tunnel running underground? If the BMC knew about the problem, why didn’t it act on it?”

According to the foundation, the gaothans of Sahar, Marol, Chakal, Gundavli, Bamanwada and Bamanpuri are facing a harrowing time due to the water shortage.

