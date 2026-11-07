NGT admits plea against diversion of 233 hectares of forest for Karjat hydropower project

MUMBAI: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Western Zone Bench on Thursday admitted an appeal challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to divert 233 hectares of forest land in Karjat, Raigad, for Torrent Power’s proposed 3,000-MW pumped-storage hydropower project. The challenge puts the legality of the state’s forest diversion approval under scrutiny, with the petitioner alleging that tribal forest rights and mandatory Gram Sabha consent were not secured before the clearance was issued.

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Filed by UBT leader and advocate Sagar Devre, the appeal questions the legality, propriety and correctness of the state government’s October 6, 2026, order permitting the diversion of 233 hectares, comprising 197.0272 hectares of reserved forest, 26.066 hectares of private forest and 9.9068 hectares of protected forest. The tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on December 17.

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The central argument is that the state issued the diversion order without first ensuring compliance with conditions laid down in the Centre’s final approval of July 10, 2026. In particular, the petition points to Condition 1.24, which requires compliance with all applicable laws, including settlement of forest rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, before the state can issue its diversion order.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the October 6 order makes no mention of a Forest Rights Act compliance certificate, Gram Sabha resolution or settlement of claims, the appeal states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the October 6 order makes no mention of a Forest Rights Act compliance certificate, Gram Sabha resolution or settlement of claims, the appeal states. {{/usCountry}}

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It also flags the project’s impact on tribal communities living in the proposed reservoir villages, where nearly 90% of the population is tribal and dependent on forests for its livelihood. Katkari hamlets, home to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are located close to the project site, while tribal families also hold Dali land within the area marked for diversion.

The appeal cites the environmental clearance record of January 12, 2026, which recorded that the Forest Rights Act process had only been initiated and that Gram Sabha approval for Dhak village was still pending before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karjat. It further states that the Gram Sabha of Pali Tarf Kothal Khalati, where 108.80 hectares of the forest land proposed for diversion is located, had refused consent to project activities.

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A bench comprising judicial member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and expert member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee admitted the appeal and directed the respondents to file their reply affidavits within four weeks.

The tribunal’s move comes days after the forest department halted tree-felling operations on October 27 following mounting opposition from citizens and political parties. Nearly 1,100 trees had been cut before the operations were stopped.

The ₹13,505-crore project, expected to become operational by 2029, requires 377 hectares of land along the Sahyadri range and is expected to affect more than 32,000 trees. The pumped-storage facility will store electricity by pumping water uphill and releasing it through turbines during periods of peak power demand.