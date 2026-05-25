Mumbai: Taking serious note of the killing of an RTI activist during a stone quarry inspection in Virar East, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought reports from the Maharashtra DGP and Palghar district magistrate over the May 12 attack allegedly carried out by persons linked to the quarry operators. The incident also left a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) injured.

NHRC steps in after RTI activist killed during Virar quarry inspection

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The commission has asked the authorities to submit a detailed report within two weeks, including the status of the investigation and the condition of the injured officer.

The NHRC said it took suo motu cognisance based on media reports about the attack in Shirgaon locality of Palghar district. RTI activist Atmaram Patil had accompanied MRO Prabhakar Patil and colleague Pandurang Thakare for an inspection after receiving complaints regarding alleged illegal quarry operations.

The trio was allegedly dragged out of their vehicle and assaulted with sticks and stones by a group associated with quarry operators. Their vehicle was also vandalised in the attack.

Atmaram Patil succumbed to his injuries, while the MRO was hurt. Calling the incident a possible case of serious human rights violations, the NHRC issued notices to state authorities seeking accountability and updates on the probe.

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{{^usCountry}} Virar police have arrested quarry owner Bhalchandra Patil and one of his associates in connection with the murder case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virar police have arrested quarry owner Bhalchandra Patil and one of his associates in connection with the murder case. {{/usCountry}}