NHSRCL takes dust mitigation measures at BKC bullet train site

Mumbai: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) authorities have taken up mitigation measures to tackle air pollution at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) where the bullet train station is being constructed.

For the last two months, excavation work has been underway at the bullet train yard. On November 8, Hindustan Times reported BKC as one of the hotspots in Mumbai that has consistently recorded a poor air quality index since November 1.

Officials from NHSRCL said environmental initiatives for dust mitigation at BKC are being undertaken.

“Mist guns have been procured and successfully used on-site to catch the fugitive dust particles. The mist gun will also be used on adjacent roads. Raw material and waste materials are enclosed with a tarpaulin, while green nets have been provided to avoid dust emissions,” said an NHSRCL official.

The dumper trucks carrying material are ensured that it is closed with tarpaulin so that dust is not emitted while travelling. A wheel wash facility has also been provided at the site; which cleans the wheels of the vehicles; thereby preventing dust from flying.

Moreover, water is sprinkled thrice a day on the roads and project sites are barricaded from all sides to avoid transfer of pollution.

