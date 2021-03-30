NIA detains Ahmedabad coal trader in Mansukh Hiran case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a coal trader from Ahmedabad in connection with the death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, people aware of the matter said.

The people said Kishore Thakkar, the trader, allegedly provided SIM cards to Naresh Gor, who has been arrested in the case. Gor handed over the cards to Vinayak Shinde, a former constable, and Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in parking the car outside Ambani’s residence.

The NIA is probing both the car and Hiran’s cases. Vaze has been accused of masterminding Hiran’s murder.

Also Read | NIA divers fish out Vaze’s hardware from riverbed

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which earlier investigated Hiran’s case, arrested Shinde and Gor on March 21 for their alleged involvement in the case.

ATS detained Thakkar last week and made him a witness in the case. “He said he provided the SIM card as a friend and that he was unaware of the serious crime. Thakkar was made the witness and NIA too had detained him to record his statement,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.