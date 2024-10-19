Mumbai: The Commissioner of Medical Education has ordered an investigation into allegations of excessive caution money being charged by nine private medical colleges across the state. The investigation will be conducted by two-member committees appointed in five nearby government medical colleges. Nine private medical colleges under scanner for charging excessive caution money

The inquiry will cover private medical colleges in Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Karjat, and other regions, and the committee is expected to report their findings within eight days.

The directive follows a complaint from Kalpesh Yadav, joint secretary of Yuva Sena (UBT), Maharashtra, who raised concerns about the colleges demanding excessive amounts under the guise of caution money, which are not reflected in official documents. Yadav’s complaint, filed with the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA), highlighted that private medical colleges are charging students lakhs of rupees for admissions under the Institutional Quota (IQ), an amount not disclosed in official records or the colleges’ bank accounts.

The letter further points out the irregularities related to development fees in several private institutions, claiming that colleges are not accounting for these charges in compliance with state regulations. “The colleges are cheating the government by not reporting this money in any official account,” Yadav stated.

The complaint also highlighted issues with the IQ admissions process, where around 15% of seats in private colleges are reserved. Yadav noted that FRA pre-determines fees for these seats, which are published on college websites. However, the complaint alleged that colleges were rejecting eligible students who met admission criteria under the quota, citing various reasons, and were instead selecting certain candidates to serve their interests.

The investigation order, issued by Rajeev Nivatkar, commissioner of medical education, on October 16, tasked the deans of five government medical colleges, including Grant Government Medical College in Mumbai, B J Government Medical College, Pune, Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur, Government medical college, Miraj, and Vilasrao Deshmukh Government medical college in Latur, to probe the alleged malpractice.