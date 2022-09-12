NMC’s circular on recognition to medical colleges annoys aspirants

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to grant recognition to medical institutes solely on the basis of an affidavit has irked many undergraduate and postgraduate aspirants who are eagerly awaiting the admissions to begin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This move, parents said, would eventually affect students even after securing a seat. “Such a blanket recognition is a cause for concern as there were instances where institutes were not allowed to participate in the admissions after their inspection report highlighted default. Without a physical inspection, any college can take part in the counselling,” Brijesh Sutaria, parent of a PG medical aspirant, said.

All medical colleges need to get their recognition updated by NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) before taking new students. However, this year, MARB has decided to offer recognition (or continuation of recognition) on the basis of a sworn affidavit submitted by the institute.

“All medical colleges, where recognition and continuation are due, it has been decided to give recognition and continuation of recognition on the basis of a sworn affidavit for the 2022-23 academic year,” a NMC circular dated September 8 said. “However, random surprise inspections may be carried out on the basis of track record of the medical colleges. Decisions will be taken on the basis of these inspection reports.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By not completing the inspection before the start of admissions, NMC is jeopardising the future of hundreds of medical aspirants who might get placed in such institutes, another parent said. “Who will take responsibility for a student’s admission in such an instance?”

A spokesperson for the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences told HT that they are waiting for the final word from NMC on state medical colleges, following which they will release the final list of colleges for admissions.

Last year, admissions to UG medical courses got delayed by over four months due to a series of petitions filed in the apex court against quota admissions. A private medical college in Maharashtra — ACPM Dhule — was not allowed to participate in the admissions after NMC found irregularities in its functioning during a surprise inspection. The matter went to court and the Bombay high court had to stay the admissions, only to lift the stay later in the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON