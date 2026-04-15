Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified a citywide anti-encroachment drive, removing over 2,500 unauthorised hawkers in April so far, as part of a renewed push to reclaim pedestrian spaces.

NMMC clears over 2,500 unauthorised hawkers in fresh crackdown

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The crackdown follows recent observations by the Bombay High Court, which criticised delays in implementing hawker regulation and underscored pedestrians’ right to unobstructed footpaths. Civic teams have since launched round-the-clock operations across key nodes such as Vashi, Nerul, Airoli and Belapur, focusing on congested railway station areas.

Officials said they adopted continuous, multi-shift enforcement after vendors began returning during evening hours to evade action. Joint ward teams have also been deployed to prevent relocation and re-encroachment. Major stretches, including the Thane-Belapur Road and Sion-Panvel Highway, have been cleared.

“Station areas have seen significant improvement. Roads and footpaths that were earlier blocked are now accessible, and movement has become smoother,” said NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde. “Our objective is to ensure unobstructed footpaths and smooth traffic flow. Action is being taken strictly against those operating outside the legal framework.”

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{{^usCountry}} Commuters noted the change was immediate and visible. “For the first time in years, you can actually walk on the footpath near Nerul station without stepping onto the road. It has made a huge difference during peak hours,” said Pankaj Benvanshi, a daily commuter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters noted the change was immediate and visible. “For the first time in years, you can actually walk on the footpath near Nerul station without stepping onto the road. It has made a huge difference during peak hours,” said Pankaj Benvanshi, a daily commuter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The latest action forms part of a wider crackdown underway across Navi Mumbai. Civic data shows that around 22,000 unauthorised hawkers have been removed over the past three months, with over 7,000 cases in Turbhe, more than 3,400 in Belapur, over 3,300 in Nerul, about 3,000 in Airoli, nearly 2,800 in Vashi, around 1,200 in Ghansoli and over 500 in Digha, reflecting the scale of enforcement across nodes. In the recent April drive alone, officials confirmed over 2,500 removals, including 370 in Airoli, 315 across Belapur and Nerul, and 223 in Turbhe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest action forms part of a wider crackdown underway across Navi Mumbai. Civic data shows that around 22,000 unauthorised hawkers have been removed over the past three months, with over 7,000 cases in Turbhe, more than 3,400 in Belapur, over 3,300 in Nerul, about 3,000 in Airoli, nearly 2,800 in Vashi, around 1,200 in Ghansoli and over 500 in Digha, reflecting the scale of enforcement across nodes. In the recent April drive alone, officials confirmed over 2,500 removals, including 370 in Airoli, 315 across Belapur and Nerul, and 223 in Turbhe. {{/usCountry}}

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“Continuous action has been taken across wards, and major stretches, including station areas, have been cleared. Monitoring will continue to ensure that encroachments do not return,” Shinde added.

The impact has been most visible outside railway stations such as Nerul and Sanpada, where commuters described the cleared spaces as a “breath of fresh air” after years of congestion. Unauthorised weekly markets in some of these areas had also been shut for 10 consecutive weeks as part of sustained enforcement.

However, despite the gains across residential and transit zones, the area outside the APMC market in Turbhe continues to be a major bottleneck. Vendors occupying roads and footpaths there cause persistent traffic congestion, an issue the Fruit Traders’ Association has flagged for several years without a permanent resolution.

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The drive has also drawn criticism from hawker groups. Sayyed Peer Fakira, president of the Navi Mumbai Hawkers’ and Workers’ Union, said, “The government claims to support marginalised sections, yet street vendors who contribute significantly to the economy are left unprotected. Labelling them illegal and removing them without fully implementing surveys and provisions of the 2014 law is an injustice.”

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