NMMC moves to action over illegal construction on CRZ plot

Mumbai: Nearly seven months after residents first raised alarm over unauthorised construction on a protected Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) plot in Nerul, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has served the real estate developer with a notice warning of strict action over the violations.

A copy of the notice to Mistry Constructions Pvt Ltd on September 30, has been reviewed by Hindustan Times. “It is pointed out that the construction is being done through us at Pocket ‘D’ and ‘E’ at Sector 60, Nerul. On verification of the records of this department, no construction permission has been granted on the subject plot.”

It added that since the construction area is included in the jurisdiction of the NMMC, an immediate disclosure should be submitted regarding the construction being carried out on the subject plot.

“Otherwise please note that action will be taken under Sections 52 and 53 of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (1966),” states the notice.

Available documents reveal that the project obtained environment clearance (EC) in December 2019, with the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) accepting the builder’s submission that the project “is beyond CRZ area”.

However, a perusal of the Coastal Zone Management Plan for the Thane district reveals that the plot (CTS No. 265 in revenue records) does fall under the purview of the CRZ, falling under the CRZ-II category. This refers to areas which have already been developed up to the shoreline of the coast, and where building restrictions have been lifted under the provisions of CRZ Notification, 2019.

“While construction work can be permitted in CRZ-II areas, the building plans require thorough scrutiny from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). In this case, the MCZMA was never approached for permission, and construction has now commenced. Pockets ‘D’ and ‘E’ are contiguous with the NRI and Talawe wetlands, which are an important flamingo habitat,” said environmentalist Sunil Agarwal, who lives adjacent to the construction site.

In a letter to the MCZMA on March 27, Agarwal had written, “The construction is happening in CRZ II area without prior approval of MCZMA... The approved CZMP map prepared as per Coastal Zone Regulation Rules (2011) makes it very clear that 35.55 hectares of the area allotted to (the developer) by CIDCO for an integrated project of Golf Course and Country Club project is mostly (33 hectares) in the intertidal zone (CRZ I-B) and balance is CRZ II (2.5 hectares).”

Recently he has suggested that certificates issued for the project by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHARERA) be cancelled to protect consumers who may choose to invest in the project based on the Authority’s sanctions.

Officials in the MCZMA declined to comment.

