NMMC to widen, concretise internal roads in Ghansoli node

Navi Mumbai

HT Image

For the first time since 2016 when the node was formally transferred from CIDCO to it, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will undertake widening and concretisation of undeveloped roads in Ghansoli node after the monsoon.

In the first phase of the road development work, the engineering department has planned to widen the road connecting Ghansoli railway station to Koparkhairane node. Approximately 45 feet of road will be widened and conretised at an estimated cost of nearly ₹8 crore. The mega project will be executed post-monsoon, officials said.

“Following the transfer from CIDCO, this will be the first time that the NMMC is working on enhancing the connectivity of the internal area by widening roads, which are quite narrow and in bad shape. These missing links were not looked into as the plots adjacent to these roads were lying vacant and unoccupied,” said a senior official from NMMC.

CIDCO’s has issued tenders for high rise buildings on these plots, and that has paved the way for the much-needed development work on this stretch. Bids have been invited and the work to be undertaken includes cutting down trees of 30 cm to 90 cm girth, mowing down of grass for 50 meters, digging and laying of road with concrete, laying of traffic signage boards as well as construction of footpaths.

“Similar work is to be undertaken on other internal roads to improve the connectivity within the node. The existing roads are very narrow, which lead to traffic bottlenecks and congestion. The road widening will convert the road into a six-lane road make access to Ghansoli easier,” said the official.

Ghansoli residents say the road widening project is the need of the hour. “Strengthening the road infrastructure is long overdue as numerous high rise buildings have come up in the area. The approach road to the railway station is extremely narrow, making it impossible to even walk, forget driving there. Adding to this chaos is the presence of unauthorized parking by autos and private vehicles,” a resident said.