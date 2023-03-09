No funds to install panic buttons in kaali-peeli taxis, say unions

Mumbai: The taxi unions in the city have refused to install panic buttons inside the ‘kaali-peeli’ cabs citing it as an expensive fixture for the cab drivers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The button is a safety feature, especially for women passengers in the cabs. Panic buttons are a standard feature inside app-based aggregators such as Uber and Ola.

The unions said that instead of asking cabbies to install this ‘expensive’ feature, the Nirbhaya funds should be utilised in installing the panic buttons.

“Why can’t the government disburse money from Nirbhaya Funds to the black and yellow cab drivers?,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

The unions added that drivers are already facing economic hardships.

A two-page letter written by the Mumbai Taximen’s Union to the transport department on March 6, read, “The Maharashtra government wanted to fit a panic button in taxis for the safety of women travelling in black and yellow taxis. The taxi operators have to spend ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 to fit the panic button. The government should release the Nirbhaya Fund which is lying idle instead of putting the burden on taxi operators who are now struggling to earn their livelihood.”

Starting March 1, the Regional Transport Office (RTOs) is clearing the fitness of kaali-peeli cabs only if they have installed a panic button inside. This is because the central government had made it mandatory for all new vehicles plying as public transport to have panic buttons to ensure passenger safety.

These red coloured buttons are behind the driver’s seat and in case of an emergency they can be pressed which then indicates the distress to the aggregator’s call-centre. The app-based taxi unions, however, claim that these buttons either aren’t connected with the call centre or don’t work.

In case of kaali-peeli cabs, the unions claim that there is no such call-centre yet, which further makes it pointless to install the buttons in the first place. “This is an important feature of providing safe and good quality service to passengers. We are creating the necessary infrastructure needed for this,” said an RTO official.

