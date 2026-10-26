Navi Mumbai: All goods-carrying vehicles will be barred from using the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from November 1, under revised traffic rules issued by the Maharashtra traffic police on Monday. The move withdraws the earlier permission for light goods vehicles to use the new route, requiring all goods vehicles to continue along the existing expressway alignment.

No goods vehicles on Missing Link from November 1

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The notification, issued on October 26, prescribes permanent vehicle-class restrictions and speed limits for the Missing Link. The regulations will come into force on November 1, 2026, and remain in effect until further orders.

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“The decision has been taken in view of traffic safety requirements inside the Missing Link’s tunnels, technical considerations and discussions with stakeholders. This will prevent traffic jams and congestion likely to be caused by goods-carrying vehicles on this stretch and could prevent accidents,” said ACP Khalapur Vishal Nehul.

The notification also prohibits vehicles carrying hazardous materials, including inflammable, explosive and other dangerous substances, from using the new alignment. They will have to continue travelling along the existing expressway route.

Under the revised rules, only non-transport light motor vehicles and permitted passenger vehicles, including passenger buses, will be allowed to use the Missing Link. Cars and other permitted light motor vehicles will have a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph, while passenger buses and other permitted passenger vehicles will be restricted to 80 kmph.

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{{^usCountry}} The rules also provide for a 5% tolerance in detected speed when taking cognisance of violations under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rules also provide for a 5% tolerance in detected speed when taking cognisance of violations under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the restrictions were aimed at improving safety inside the Missing Link’s tunnels and preventing congestion and accidents. The new alignment was developed to improve connectivity on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway through tunnels and other engineering structures.

The Missing Link was developed to improve connectivity on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway through a new alignment featuring tunnels and other engineering structures. The latest notification clarifies the categories of vehicles permitted on the route and the speed limits applicable to them.