Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / No long, stressful duty to cops day before their weekly offs, directs Maharashtra DGP
mumbai news

No long, stressful duty to cops day before their weekly offs, directs Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra DGP has instructed all unit commanders to make proper arrangements of duties in advance, ensuring cops’ weekly offs are not ruined
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Maharashtra DGP said cops are usually given long, stressful duty a day before their weekly off for maximum utilisation of the available manpower. But this leaves an adverse impact on their mental and physical health. (HT PHOTO)

Director-general of Maharashtra Police Sanjay Pandey on Thursday ordered all police commissioners, superintendents of police (SP) and other unit commanders to not assign stressful and long duties to police personnel the day before their weekly offs.

The director-general of police (DGP) said in his order (of which HT has a copy) that the police personnel are usually given night patrolling duty or 24-hours duty before their weekly off for maximum utilisation of the available manpower. But this leaves an adverse impact on their mental and physical health.

A head constable from Thane Police said that this is a very common practice adopted by many district and city police to meet the manpower crisis. Its mainly seen in densely populated districts and cities, but not having sufficient police personnel.

Taking serious note of complaints received from policemen, the DGP Pandey has instructed all the unit commanders to make proper arrangements of duties in advance, ensuring police personnel’s weekly offs are not ruined.

RELATED STORIES

“This is a very positive directive issued by the force chief and will prove beneficial for 179,949 police personnel from constabulary and over 10,000 junior officers across the state,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

The DGP’s decision is being welcomed by the junior strata of the police force, as the order has come at a time when the festival season has just started in the state. During the festive season due to regular bandobasts, nakabandi, preventive action drives and other duties, the workload is very high on the police force.

A senior police officer said that the DGP’s directive will yield results only if the commissioners, SPs and the police station or unit in-charges implement it effectively. A review mechanism should also be introduced to check if the police chief’s directives are being followed seriously at the ground level.

The DGP’s order does not apply to the Mumbai Police commissionerate as previous (Mumbai) commissioners had already looked into the issue and resolved it. “In Mumbai when a policeman is assigned a night duty then the next day he gets a full day off irrespective of his/her weekly offs,” a policeman from Mumbai Police’s north region said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Allot vacant seats to students by September 15, Mumbai university tells colleges

ITI admissions underway, 68 per cent seats allotted in first round in Maharashtra

New high-speed train corridors planned to connect Mumbai with Pune, Nagpur

Centre recommends final notice on ESZ around Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP