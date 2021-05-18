Home / Cities / Mumbai News / No response yet, BMC likely to extend deadline for global vaccine bid
mumbai news

No response yet, BMC likely to extend deadline for global vaccine bid

The BMC has planned to procure 10 million vaccine doses from the international market in order to speed up the drive in city. For this, it floated a global expression of interest on May 12 for which the last date of bidding is May 18. It may extend the date by a week as it has not received any response
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Representational Image. (HT file photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to extend the last date for participation in the tender floated for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine from the international market as it has not got a response from any vaccine manufacturers yet and the last date for the same is today, May 18.

The BMC has planned to procure 10 million vaccine doses from the international market in order to speed up the drive in city. For this, it floated a global expression of interest on May 12.

Also Read | Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal succumbs to Covid-19

However, it has not got any response yet due to which it is likely to extend the submission by a week. The submission will be accepted till 3pm on May 18 but there will be an extension in case of no bidders, said civic officials.

BMC additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said, “We have not got any response yet, and we are likely to extend the last date for bidding by one more week. A final decision will be taken on Tuesday evening.”

According to officials, any interested supplier can bid for the tender. China has been restricted from bidding. Further, the vaccines that do not have Centre’s approval will have to get the same on their own, according to BMC’s tender document.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to extend the last date for participation in the tender floated for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine from the international market as it has not got a response from any vaccine manufacturers yet and the last date for the same is today, May 18.

The BMC has planned to procure 10 million vaccine doses from the international market in order to speed up the drive in city. For this, it floated a global expression of interest on May 12.

Also Read | Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal succumbs to Covid-19

However, it has not got any response yet due to which it is likely to extend the submission by a week. The submission will be accepted till 3pm on May 18 but there will be an extension in case of no bidders, said civic officials.

BMC additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said, “We have not got any response yet, and we are likely to extend the last date for bidding by one more week. A final decision will be taken on Tuesday evening.”

According to officials, any interested supplier can bid for the tender. China has been restricted from bidding. Further, the vaccines that do not have Centre’s approval will have to get the same on their own, according to BMC’s tender document.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP