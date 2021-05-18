No response yet, BMC likely to extend deadline for global vaccine bid

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to extend the last date for participation in the tender floated for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine from the international market as it has not got a response from any vaccine manufacturers yet and the last date for the same is today, May 18.

The BMC has planned to procure 10 million vaccine doses from the international market in order to speed up the drive in city. For this, it floated a global expression of interest on May 12.

However, it has not got any response yet due to which it is likely to extend the submission by a week. The submission will be accepted till 3pm on May 18 but there will be an extension in case of no bidders, said civic officials.

BMC additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said, “We have not got any response yet, and we are likely to extend the last date for bidding by one more week. A final decision will be taken on Tuesday evening.”

According to officials, any interested supplier can bid for the tender. China has been restricted from bidding. Further, the vaccines that do not have Centre’s approval will have to get the same on their own, according to BMC’s tender document.