Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / No road widening proposed in Aarey, clarifies BMC
mumbai news

No road widening proposed in Aarey, clarifies BMC

Environmentalists remained sceptical of the clarification as the tender calls for the construction of a nine-metre-wide road as opposed to the existing seven-metre
The development, which marks the second time this year that BMC has issued a tender for revamping the Aarey main road, has sparked the ire of environmentalists, who maintain that such infrastructure expansion can be ecologically detrimental to the area. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:08 PM IST
By Prayag Arora-Desai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday clarified a tender floated earlier this month for proposed road work in Aarey, an urban forest within Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, will not include any widening. Only road up-gradation from tar to concrete will be carried out, it added.

Environmentalists remained sceptical of the clarification as the tender calls for the construction of a nine-metre-wide road as opposed to the existing seven-metre. They highlighted the BMC intends to lay concrete pipes on either side of the road, which seems unnecessary in an area with sufficient natural drainage.

Zoru Bhatena, an environmentalist with the Save Aarey Movement who has filed a complaint in the matter, said, “Grateful that BMC has clarified that no trees will be touched in Aarey. But it does not answer the question as to why they want to add concrete drains in a natural area, or facilities to increase traffic in the forest. Nor does it answer why they are doing such work without statutory forest and eco-sensitive zone clearances as is mandatory in notified forest areas.”

RELATED STORIES

BMC said there is no proposal for widening of existing asphalt road and that due care will be taken to protect trees in the forest.

“Necessary mitigation measures will be taken care of as per the direction of Chief Conservator of Forest,” BMC said in a statement.

Sanjiv Valsan, another campaigner for saving the forest, said they are relieved to know BMC is not widening the road. He added converting it from tar to a concrete road is not going to solve the real and current problem that of unacceptably high vehicular congestion in an eco-sensitive zone. “Heavy toll needs to be levied on private vehicles entering Aarey as was the case a few years ago.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra: 12 candidates in fray for Deglur assembly bypoll, details here

Maharashtra logs 90mn Covid-19 vaccine jabs, low positivity rate this week

BMC plans to generate electricity by putting up solar panels along Mumbai Coastal Road

Maharashtra government backs reservation in promotions for VJ, NT, and Special Backward Classes
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP