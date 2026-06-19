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No sewage water inflow into Powai lake from October

“Work on diverting the sewage water is likely to be completed by month-end and sewage inflow is likely to stop by July. But some infusions might continue during the monsoons,” additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 06:04 AM IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: Inflow of sewage water into the Powai lake will stop entirely by October, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Thursday.

Powai lake (Prashant Waydande)
Powai lake (Prashant Waydande)

Currently, around 18 million litres of sewage water is released into the lake every day, Bangar said.

“Work on diverting the sewage water is likely to be completed by month-end and sewage inflow is likely to stop by July. But some infusions might continue during the monsoons,” Bangar said during the meeting.

During the meeting, the BMC also approved the appointment of consultant AECOM Asia Company Ltd to develop a master plan at a cost of 1.85 crore for a new 1. 8-km promenade along the lake. The earlier promenade, built in 2008, is in a state of disrepair partly due to nearby metro and other infrastructure development projects.

AECOM Asia was appointed to design the new promenade without inviting any tenders as the authorities were impressed with their work on the Coastal Road promenade, officials said. The firm will also hold public consultations, design a master plan and provide cost estimates for the new promenade.

 
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