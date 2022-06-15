Not a single booster dose administered in 10 districts in 18-59 age group

Mumbai As the government pushes for vaccination amid a sudden spike in Covid cases, health department’s data shows that 10 districts in the state have not administered a single precautionary dose in the age group of 18-59.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials attributed this to a lack of access to private hospitals offering booster doses in several districts. Currently, booster doses for the particular age group are only available at private hospitals. They further said that the fear of Covid has also subsided, making people less keen about the third jab.

The 10 districts where not a single booster dose has been administered are Akola, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nanded, Parbhani, Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli and Bhandara. According to the state health department’s data on June 14, six districts—including Beed (23), Dhule (3), Latur (3), Nandurbar (14), Osmanabad (2) and Jalna (3)— administered fewer than 25 doses. State health minister Rajesh Tope is the guardian minister of Jalna.

“People are not as scared of Covid as they were earlier. Besides, another factor is the unavailability of private hospitals where these vaccines are administered,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Monday, Tope asked the Centre to give the booster dose for free to push up vaccination numbers. Tope said that Asha, anganwadi workers as well as community officers, who go door-to-door under the Har Ghar Dastak initiative, received feedback from citizens that they want free booster shots.

“We are pushing for vaccination for all age groups. Under Har Ghar Dastak, Asha workers and community health officers urge people to take the second dose and the booster dose. The government is already administering free booster doses to those over the age of 60. We are also sensitising parents and school managements on inoculating children in the age group of 12-18 as the schools have now reopened,” the health minister said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, former director general of health services and advisor to state health minister, said, “In areas where the private sector is poor, it becomes the responsibility of the government to set up a mechanism to push vaccination.” He added that the government needs to increase advocacy. “Covid numbers are increasing, therefore the focus must remain on testing, preparedness and vaccination—whether primary, secondary or booster.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON