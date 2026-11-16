‘Not treated as a slum for about 34 years’: Bombay high court frees two plots in Saki Naka of slum tag

The Bombay High Court has set aside an order of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvements, Clearance and and Redevelopment) Tribunal from 1991 which upheld the declaration of two plots in Saki Naka as a slum, observing that the land in question “has not been treated as slum for the last about 34 years”. The Bombay High Court observed that the land in question “has not been treated as slum for the last about 34 years”. (HT File Photo)

A single-judge bench of justice MM Sathaye noted in the order passed earlier this month that the two plots measuring 2,080 square metres (sqm) and 933 sqm respectively, which housed tenants of six chawls, were declared a slum via a gazette notification in 1989 owing to the absence of toilets, sanitation and other amenities.

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While the declaration was upheld by the tribunal in 1991, the petitioners had rectified the lacunae as per directions of the high court and no further action under the Slum Act was taken by any authority. Thus, the notification declaring the land a slum required to be quashed and set aside, justice Sathaye ruled.

Reason for declaring land a slum In their petition, two sons and the wife of Manohar Magdum, the late owner of the two plots, stated that the land was declared a slum only due to insufficient number of toilets, certain pending repairs and water supply.

When the high court admitted the petition and granted an interim stay on the notification in March 1992, it had directed the petitioners to carry out certain repairs failing which the interim stay would be vacated.

The directions mainly pertained to repairs of eight existing toilets and the sewerage system and construction of two additional toilets. In October 1993, the Magdums informed the additional government pleader in the case that the two additional toilets had been constructed and habitable conditions had been provided to the tenants following the court’s direction.