MUMBAI: In a position that puts her at odds with the exclusionary call issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) ahead of Navratri, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said Muslims should be allowed to participate in Garba and Dandiya celebrations, describing the festivities as national celebrations open to people across communities and faiths.

‘Nothing wrong if Muslims celebrate Garba’: Amruta Fadnavis rejects VHP call to keep Muslims out

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Amruta’s remarks come days after the VHP called for Muslims to be kept out of Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri, a position that has also found support among some BJP leaders, including state minister Nitesh Rane.

Speaking to reporters in Chandrapur on Wednesday, Amruta said there was nothing objectionable about a Muslim participating in the festivities as long as the person followed the rules governing the celebrations. “If a Muslim person comes there and enjoys the celebration without violating any rule, I do not see anything wrong in it,” she said.

She added that individuals had the freedom to follow and practise their respective religions, while public celebrations should be conducted within the prescribed rules.

The VHP, which is regarded as part of the wider Sangh Parivar ecosystem to which the BJP belongs, has announced that Muslims would not be allowed to participate in Garba and Dandiya events during Navratri. VHP joint secretary Shriraj Nair has said the organisation would prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in such events.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation has also urged event organisers to verify the Aadhaar cards of attendees and called for participants to apply a Tilak as a means of establishing their Hindu identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation has also urged event organisers to verify the Aadhaar cards of attendees and called for participants to apply a Tilak as a means of establishing their Hindu identity. {{/usCountry}}

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Rane, the fisheries minister and a BJP leader, has backed the VHP’s position. He has alleged that instances of ‘Love Jihad’ increase around such festivals and claimed that Muslim youths participate in Garba and Dandiya events by adopting Hindu names.