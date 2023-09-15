Now, separate queues for women at shared auto stands in Malad and Goregaon

Mumbai: In a bid to improve the safety of women passengers, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and autorickshaw unions have taken an initiative to introduce with separate queues across suburbs.

On September 14, the Mumbai Autorickshaw and Taximen’s Union announced a drive ‘For Her’ where separate queues for shared auto stands will be implemented. Initially, these ‘for women only’ shared auto stands will be set up outside Malad and Goregaon railway stations.

This initiative was undertaken after complaints from women passengers about incidents like unscrupulous co-passengers, inappropriate touching during the journey, and discomfort when the driver seats more than three passengers, among other issues. The union members are discussing the possibility of having a single queue for a particular route.

“We have started having discussions with the shared autorickshaw drivers from Malad and Goregaon. We are trying to ensure that at least 8-10 routes are covered in the next few days,” Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union, said. “In the upcoming months, 50-60 routes across different parts of suburbs will have separate queues for women at shared auto stands.” Shashank presented a letter on the same to the transport department.

To avoid conflicts between auto drivers and passengers, the unions have asked RTOs for their corporation.

RTO sources said there may be problems with space constraints and the number of women passengers during off-peak periods during the day.

“The shared auto rickshaw unions will have to balance the flow of passengers and ensure that there is no excess crowding that could lead to arguments. We will see how best this can be taken up,” said an RTO officer.