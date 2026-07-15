MUMBAI: Histopathology reports pertaining to the death of a 28-year-old during a concert at NSCI Dome in Worli on June 7 have confirmed that the deceased had consumed MDMA and alcohol. As the exact cause of death was not determined during the autopsy, the Tardeo police had preserved the viscera (inner body organs like the stomach, liver and spleen) and sent it to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory in Santacruz for histopathological tests.

NSCI music concert death: forensic reports confirm drug, alcohol consumption

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Tardeo police officers confirmed that the synthetic drug MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, was present in the viscera samples of the late Rushil Gangurde. “We will now check his phone details to find out who supplied him the drugs,” said a police officer.

Rushil, a resident of Mahim, attended the event with two friends. The concert featured German techno artist and producer Michael Korb, professionally known as Klangkuenstler, who had brought his internationally known 360-degree Outworld concept to Mumbai.

“His health suddenly deteriorated during the concert and he was rushed to hospital by the ambulance available outside the venue,” said the police officer. “A friend who was with him informed Rushil’s elder brother Tanay, a doctor, about it.”

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{{^usCountry}} When Tanay reached Breach Candy Hospital, the doctors told him that Rushil was not responding to medicines. He was in a critical condition when brought in—his body had turned blue and the doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat or blood pressure. Later, the hospital authorities declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Tanay reached Breach Candy Hospital, the doctors told him that Rushil was not responding to medicines. He was in a critical condition when brought in—his body had turned blue and the doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat or blood pressure. Later, the hospital authorities declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

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At the time, the police had ruled out a drugs angle. They said that alcohol was permitted in concerts, as the organisers had a licence from the state excise department licence to sell it. Another attendee, a woman from Bhubaneswar, who also felt uneasy during the concert and was later admitted to Jaslok Hospital briefly, had admitted to consuming alcohol.

“Rushil’s body was taken to Nair Hospital for a postmortem, where doctors said that prima facie he died due to a heart attack,” said the police officer. “However, they could not confirm what had led to the heart attack. It is clear now from the histopathology reports that he consumed alcohol and MDMA.”

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The police booked the organisers, CEO of Spacebound Web Labs Karan Singh and his manager Parag Uke, under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Rushil’s family had accused them of negligence in terms of not arranging for security and medical facilities.

The incident at NSCI Dome happened barely two months after two MBA students died of a suspected drug overdose during a concert at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon. According to the police, several students from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies attended the concert on April 11, 2026, and many allegedly consumed Ecstasy pills.

Among them, two girls complained of difficulty in breathing and collapsed at the venue after allegedly consuming the pills. One of them died during treatment, while the other was hospitalised. Their college mate, a 28-year-old man, also died after complaining of dizziness and convulsions in the limbs during the concert.

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The Vanrai police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the incident and also filed a charge-sheet against them. They said that one of the accused had smuggled in the Ecstasy tablets from Germany in a falsely declared consignment and had employed youngsters to transport and distribute the pills at the concert venue.

The Tardeo police, however, maintained that unlike the NESCO case, the drugs had not been sold at the venue, and the deceased had either taken them before the event or had carried them in himself.