NSG commando duped of 61,000 while trying to book cab to Lonavala

A National Security Guard (NSG) commando, who tried to book a taxi to go on a family vacation to Lonavala, ended up losing ₹61,000 to an online fraud.

A resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Jitendrakumar Singh stays in the NSG quarters at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road near Powai.

He told the police that his family had come to Mumbai and they had planned to go on a holiday to the hill station. After booking a hotel online, Singh started searching for a cab. On September 17, he came across the website of a travel agency and dialed the number.

The executive, who introduced himself as Yogesh Sharma, asked Singh to pay ₹100 in advance for the cab booking and sent the website link on WhatsApp to make the payment, the complainant said.

When he tried to make the payment through his credit card, it failed after which Sharma asked him to download a link which he sent him on WhatsApp. “After I downloaded the link, I received a message from my bank that ₹61,000 had been debited from my credit card account,” Singh said, adding after talking to his bank, he realised that he had been duped.

An officer from Powai police station said, “He approached us on Thursday as he had gone out of Mumbai. We have registered a case against the unknown fraud and are investigating to trace the number.”