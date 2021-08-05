Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Oil spill makes sand at Mumbai's Juhu Beach turn black
mumbai news

Oil spill makes sand at Mumbai's Juhu Beach turn black

People, who came for a walk in the morning today, said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore that has turned the sand to black.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)

More than 5 kilometre of the sand at Mumbai's popular tourist spot, Juhu Beach, turned black on Thursday owing to an oil spill.

People, who came for a walk in the morning today, said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore that has turned the sand to black.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach.

"I will assign a ward officer to inspect the oil on the Juhu Beach. We don't know the reason yet but, whenever we have the information we will share it," she told reporters here.

"Usually we put sand over it but first we will inspect the situation," she added.

Pramod Virkar, a local resident said: "We have never seen oil in the beach and in the seawater, it has happened probably due to breakdown of a steamer."

Another resident, Hari said, "The sand is sticky and we cannot walk on it. It will also harm the marine life and the environment."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai juhu beach oil spill

Related Stories

mumbai news

Form independent lawyers’ panel to protect children’s interests: Bar assn to family court in Mumbai

PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:06 AM IST
news

Khali can't fit helmet on head: Watch Mumbai police's funny awareness tweet

PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
mumbai news

At least allow fully jabbed on Mumbai local trains, passengers association demands

PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:05 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch

Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP