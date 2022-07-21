Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One injured as slab collapses in a building in Seawoods

Slab collapsed at a CIDCO building on Thursday; the incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am left one person injured on his ear
An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am left the inmate of the house, Sanjay Pawar, injured on his ear.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:32 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am caused injury to the ear of a resident, Sanjay Pawar (52), who was sleeping at that time.

“I slept at 9.30pm on Wednesday after coming from work. Even before this, we have complained to CIDCO and an inspection was done but no repairs were carried out. Even after this incident, they came and had a look on Thursday. They asked us to move out so that they could get the repair work done. But, where will we go? Almost 40% of the slab collapsed along with the false ceiling on me. Fortunately, it fell on the right side of my face, injuring only the ear. I have got seven stitches on the ear and bled profusely,” Pawar said.

CIDCO issued a statement saying the examination of the building was in process.

