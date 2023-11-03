One killed, one injured after ceiling collapse in Kalwa

THANE: A woman was killed, and another sustained injury after a concrete plaster from the ceiling collapsed on the first floor of a 23-year-old residential chawl in Kalwa on Wednesday, said police sources.

A woman has died due to a slap collapsed at Vitawa Surya Nagar in Kalwa, Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 12am, Chandrika Janardhan, 33, her mother, Leelavati Shahjaan Kunju, 65, and her daughter were asleep when the concrete plaster came crashing down from the first floor. The neighbours alerted the local police and the fire brigade and were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where Chandrika succumbed to her injuries, and Kunju sustained hand injuries and is being treated in the hospital. The daughter escaped unhurt.

“We rushed to the spot along with a beat officer, officials from encroachment, and one pick-up vehicle,” Yasin Tadvi, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said. “On several occasions, we served notices to the residents to vacate from the dangerous structure, but they did not pay heed. There are a total of six rooms on the ground floor and first floor and one room on the second floor of the chawl,” Subhodh Thanekar, assistant municipal corporation, Thane, said. “We have evacuated everyone after the incident. They have shifted to their relatives’ house.” The Kalwa police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!