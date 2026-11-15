Mumbai, The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has made online hearings mandatory during regular proceedings across all district consumer forums and its circuit benches to improve access, an official said on Sunday. Online hearings made mandatory across consumer commissions in Maharashtra

The commission's acting president, Mukesh V Sharma, issued directions to ensure procedural uniformity, clarifying that video conferencing will serve as an additional facility alongside physical hearings rather than a replacement.

Lawyers and litigants can choose to appear either in person or via video conference, with the facility expected to particularly benefit those living far from the commission's headquarters, the official said.

In a circular issued on November 6, the state commission directed all district commissions and its circuit benches to keep video-conferencing facilities operational throughout the working hours, from the commencement of proceedings until the conclusion of the bench's work.

The commissions cannot restrict online hearings to specific time slots or a few hours a day. They have also been barred from insisting on unnecessary applications, prior permissions, prescribed formats or complicated procedures to allow virtual participation, the circular stated.

Every commission must publish the video conferencing link in its daily cause list, the circular stated.

Every commission must publish the video conferencing link in its daily cause list, it added.

While several commissions have already rolled out the facility and received positive response from lawyers and litigants, the state panel has issued a final warning against officials who fail to implement the order or avoid online hearings on flimsy grounds.

Appropriate action will be initiated against erring officials, and any such lapse will be recorded in their service books, the official said.

Under the prescribed protocols, participants must log in a few minutes ahead of their scheduled hearing, display their case number and name, and ensure stable internet connectivity. Lawyers are required to appear in professional attire, while litigants must wear appropriate clothing.

Participants must keep their microphones muted until their matters are called and switch on their cameras while addressing the bench.

Speaking without permission, engaging in other activities during proceedings, and recording, photographing or broadcasting hearings without prior approval are strictly prohibited.

Benches can remove participants for inappropriate or contemptuous behaviour. Those facing technical glitches can approach the commission's registrar and, if the issue persists, submit a written complaint directly to the acting president of the state commission.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.