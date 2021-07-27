Only 3 containment zones in Mumbai; 60 buildings sealed

As the city is reporting a drop in the number of cases, the data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows there are only three containment zones in the city at Kandivli, Chembur and Bhandup. Moreover, 60 buildings and 1,730 floors are completely sealed in the city.

A containment zone covers areas of slums and chawls.

As of July 25, in the three active containment zones in the city, there is a population of 25,000, 19,000 in the 60 sealed buildings in the city and 218,000 in over 1,700 sealed floors.

This is the lowest number of containment zones and sealed buildings in a long time in the city, said civic officials.

During the peak of the second wave in the city in the second week of April 2021, when around 10,000 cases were being reported, the city had 80 active containment zones, 800 sealed buildings and more than 9,000 active sealed floors, where a population of around two million was residing with several restrictions.

However, with the number of cases starting to fall from April-end, the number of containment zones, sealed buildings and sealed floors also has gone down.

Currently, 64,000 citizens are under home quarantine, compared to over 610,000 during the peak of the second wave.

Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of the BMC’s public health department, said, “The containment zones and sealed buildings are going down as the cases are also going down. We have to continue testing, tracing and taking precautions. We can breathe easily once we say that 70% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated. Currently, we can say that around 50% of the total population in the city has taken at least one dose.”

On Monday, 297 cases were reported, the lowest number since April 2020. Of the over 17,600 beds in dedicated Covid centres and hospitals, only 2,755 are occupied.

Further, the weekly growth rate in the city on an average is 0.05% and the doubling rate is 1,025 days, according to the civic data.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the city reported 344 cases, five deaths, taking the city’s tally to 734,759 and toll to 15,850. The city’s mortality rate is 2.15% and recovery rate is 96.59% with 709,753 recoveries. There are 6,783 active cases in the city.

On Tuesday, 28,058 tests were reported resulting in a daily positivity rate of 1.24%.