Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Only 342 new vehicles registered across Mumbai on Dussehra
mumbai news

Only 342 new vehicles registered across Mumbai on Dussehra

In 2020, a total of 599 vehicles were registered in the city on Dussehra, while 469 vehicles were registered during the festival in 2019
A family buys a new four-wheeler on Dussehra at Panchpakhadi in Thane. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:57 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

The registration of the new vehicles on the occasion of Dussehra saw a significant dip in the city on Friday. A total of 342 new vehicles were registered across the city’s four regional transport offices (RTO).

The number of registered vehicles were slashed by half as compared to last year. In 2020, a total of 599 vehicles were registered in the city on Dussehra, while 469 vehicles were registered during the festival in 2019.

Registrations of new four and two-wheeler vehicles in the city are done at Tardeo, Wadala, Andheri and Borivli RTOs.

The Borivli RTO registered 44 new vehicles, as opposed to only 28 vehicles registered in 2020. Andheri RTO registered 169 new vehicles on Friday as opposed to 241 registration in 2020.

Tardeo and Wadala RTO witnessed a significant dip in the number of vehicles registered and Tardeo RTO registered 65 vehicles as opposed to 160 vehicles registered in 2020. The Wadala RTO registered 64 vehicles only as opposed to 170 vehicles registered in 2020.

RELATED STORIES

In a fortnight, over 7,500 new vehicles were registered in the city.

Transport experts have stated that the economic crisis and the constant rise in fuel prices is the reason that the number of vehicles has significantly decreased.

“One can understand the impact on four-wheelers but two-wheelers have also been impacted this year. The rise in fuel prices in Mumbai and the financial impact of coronavirus could be the reason for the lower number of vehicles being registered this year. People are investing in real estate, so the drastic decrease in the number of new vehicles is surprising,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.

“The decrease has been drastic in vehicle registrations during Dussehra this year. Many people bought vehicles much before and got the delivery of the vehicle on Dussehra,” said a senior RTO official.

