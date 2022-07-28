Open gym on Kharghar wetlands removed by Panvel civic body

The open gym that was disturbing the habitat of flamingoes in Kharghar wetlands has been finally removed by the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after continuous follow up by environmentalists and local residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In June, an open gym was being constructed on the Kharghar wetlands where flamingoes visited in February after many years. Environmentalists had taken an objection to the destruction of these wetlands. Following the complaint, the PCMC has now removed the gym equipment from the wetlands.

“We realised that the open gym that was installed was on a wetland. The equipment was provided by the corporation itself. After we received complaints, we enquired into the matter. We were convinced that an open gym could not be set up on wetlands as per the norms and hence we removed the equipment. Now we are looking for a space wherein the equipment could be installed again and can be used by the people,” Kailash Gawade, deputy municipal commissioner, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema Tank, an environmentalist from Kharghar who had been following up with the complaint since May, had to make multiple visits to the corporation and even Sena Bhavan.

“I am not against any development but, yes, when it is distributing nature, we need to take a step,” Tank said.