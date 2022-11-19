Oppn sticks to its stand on Savarkar, slams his kin for targeting Nehru

Mumbai: Days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on freedom fighter VD Savarkar sparked controversy; the row seems to be far from dying down. Shiv Sena reiterated its stand against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and said that the controversy could have been avoided, while Savarkar’s grandnephew Ranjit Savarkar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to thank him for the stand taken on the row.

Ranjit Savarkar after meeting Raj Thackeray said that he met the MNS leader to thank him for his stand against Rahul Gandhi. “MNS workers protested against Rahul Gandhi right outside his rally in Shegaon in Buldhana despite having been detained by the police.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday praised former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. “Savarkar was an ardent follower of scientific approach towards life and Nehru took the vision forward in free India for the development of the country,” he said.

Raut added that if Nehru were not at the helm of the country (after independence), then it would have become another Pakistan.

He also slammed Ranjit Savarkar for his criticism of Nehru and said that it should not be an eye-for-an-eye approach by the person who claims Savarkar’s legacy. He was replying to Ranjit Savarkar’s criticism against Nehru two days ago. Ranjit Savarkar had said that Nehru was responsible for the partition of the country.

