K’taka people rejected BJP, MVA can win in Maha if they fight together, says Pawar

Mumbai: Opposition parties in Maharashtra, elated by the Congress’ stunning win in the Karnataka assembly elections, have variously hailed the verdict as a defeat of the BJP’s unabashed use of money and power, its communal politics and the defeat of dictatorship in the country. The BJP-Shiv Sena, while “accepting the verdict”, painted an optimistic and futuristic scenario of sweeping the next Lok Sabha elections.

Thane, India - May 13, 2023: Congress workers celebrate victory as the party sweeps Karnataka assembly elections, at Thane Congress Office, in Thane, India, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“The BJP has adopted a policy of grabbing power from states where they fail to get elected,” said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “They have been misusing power and money to poach MLAs, and Karnataka was not an exception. But the people did not like this and have taught them a lesson. This will be replicated by states across the country.”

The veteran leader said the people had rejected the idea that the ruling party could do anything in the name of one person (prime minister Narendra Modi). “They have gradually stopped supporting this ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi makes everything possible)’ business, the BJP’s slogan for the general elections held in 2019,” he pointed out. “The Karnataka results indicate the possible outcome of the 2024 general elections.”

Talking about the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s prospects post-Karnataka, Pawar said the coalition could win elections in Maharashtra if the three parties (NCP, Shiv Sena UBT and Congress) contested together. “I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray on the phone and will be meeting him soon,” he said. “I believe all three parties should sit together and decide the future course of action. I will speak with others in this regard and we will go ahead together.”

Thackeray, on his part, declared that the defeat of autocracy and dictatorship in the country had begun. “The people of Karnataka have shown the nation that only the common man can defeat a dictator. Kudos to those wise people,” he said while addressing a meeting of party MLAs at his Bandra residence, Matoshree. “They have fearlessly faced up to the coercive power of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The attempted religious divide stirred up through issues such as Hindu-Muslim, Bajrangbali and hijab did not work in the polls, as the Congress contested and won on people’s issues. This is the harbinger of victory in 2024,” he added, congratulating senior Congress leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The poll results have brought fresh enthusiasm to the Congress party and its Maharashtra cadre which celebrated the victory across the state. Senior party leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that Rahul Gandhi’s inclusive and secular Bharat Jodo Yatra had worked positively in most Karnataka constituencies. “The BJP always plays religious politics in every election,” he said. “They try to stir up emotions by raising communal issues. They attempted it in Karnataka as well, but they cannot expect success with these practices every time.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who campaigned in Karnataka for his poll ally, said that they had accepted the results. “Narendra Modi has made India famous and improved the country’s fiscal stability,” he declared. “We will win the next Lok Sabha polls by breaking all records.” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, more low-key, stated that the BJP did not get the expected results. “Karnataka has never repeated one single government since 1985. We thought we would break the trend,” he said.

